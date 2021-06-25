Traffic Fatality: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:31 pm, the driver of a Toyota Camry and the driver of a Nissan Murano were traveling eastbound on Suitland parkway toward Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The two vehicles came together and struck one another, causing the Nissan to enter the median of the roadway. The Nissan crossed into oncoming westbound traffic on Suitland Parkway and struck an oncoming Ford Escape head-on. The three vehicles then came to a final rest near the original contact point. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the driver of the Ford Escape to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the driver and two passengers of the Nissan Murano to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 64 year-old Jeffrey Leon Washington, of Clinton, MD.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, 29 year-old Christian Denise Williams, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.