Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Hartford Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:43 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a silver Nissan SUV.