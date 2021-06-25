Virtual Meeting To Focus On Highway 349 In Midland/Upton Counties

MIDLAND — The Odessa District of TxDOT has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding proposed improvements to Highway 349 in Midland and Upton counties. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Friday, July 16, 2021.

The proposed project would stretch from County Road 140 in Midland County to Spur 576 in Rankin in Upton County. The proposed project would:

Widen this portion of Highway 349 and make it a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction as well as both inside and outside shoulders;

Include turn lanes in key intersections;

Include a wide center median and/or barrier; and

Provide median openings as needed based on traffic data.

The proposed project is approximately 50 miles long.

To log into the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and keyword search “SH 349 Virtual Public Meeting.” The online meeting room will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and be available through Friday, July 16, 2021. The meeting will consist of a virtual room and will include both audio and visual components. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on in a virtual room. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Email: SH349@blantonassociates.com.

Mail: Blanton & Associates, Attn: SH 349, 5 Lakeway Centre Court., Suite 200, Austin, TX 78734.

Online: www.TxDOT.gov, keyword search “SH 349 Virtual Public Meeting”.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, July 16, 2021, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting. Responses to comments received will be available online at www.txdot.gov, using the keyword search above once they have been prepared.

If you have any general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or the virtual public meeting, please contact Robert Sutton, P.E., the project consultant engineer, at (713) 394-5777 or rsutton@walterpmoore.com.

If you do not have internet access, you may call Gilysa Garcia at (512) 829-7133 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance with accessing project materials.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.