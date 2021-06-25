SIGNED! Bill to Support Foster Youth in Transition Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a bill into law that aims to support foster youth in transition throughout Colorado.

As foster children transition to adulthood and out of the foster care system, they face a steep cliff where they no longer have adequate resources and support that the foster care system had provided them for the first several years of their lives.

HB21-1094, sponsored by Senator Rachel Zenzinger, acknowledges the challenges of the 200+ youths who exit the Colorado foster system by creating a new program called “Foster Youth in Transition,” which allows discharged youths to reenter the foster system in order to receive training and support as they transition into adulthood.

“Our youth – especially those in foster care – have faced immeasurable challenges over the last year, and we need to do everything we can to lift them up,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada). “This law recognizes the immense challenges foster youth face when they exit foster care, particularly in the midst of the pandemic, and provides them with the support and resources they need to sustain their well-being, access job opportunities, and successfully transition into adulthood.”

The bill establishes the “Youth Successful Transition to Adulthood” Grant Program to serve youth ages 18 to 23 who are making the transition to independence and adulthood. Services are to be provided throughout the state by county departments of human or social services. This important legislation means that counties will be able to provide eligible participants assistance related to: Medicaid enrollment, housing, case management, employment, education, acquisition of driver’s licenses and identification documents, acquisition of health and education records, record expungement, locating relatives, and referral for publicly provided counsel.

The program seeks to extend client-directed and developmentally appropriate services to foster youth who were in foster care or who were adjudicated dependent and neglected after their 14th birthday and who voluntarily choose to receive certain child welfare services through their 21st birthday.