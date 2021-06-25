Recruiting for Good Launches Ultimate Dining Reward Taste LA's 25 Best Restaurants
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact. People participate in the referral program to earn 25 gift cards to LA's Best Restaurants.
Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors super sweet gigs for talented kids that prepare them for life.
How People Earn LA's Ultimate Dining Reward
1. People make referrals (introduce companies hiring professional staff).
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional, and earns a finder's fee to fund kid gigs.
3. And rewards ultimate dining experience; $100 dining gift cards to LA's Top 25 Restaurants (Michelin Star Rated).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to help kids and enjoy dining for good participate in our referral program today to do both."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
