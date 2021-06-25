Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches Ultimate Dining Reward Taste LA's 25 Best Restaurants

Love to help kids and enjoy dining for good participate in our referral program today to do both #ultimatediningreward #rewarding25 #gigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.Rewarding25.com

Celebrating 50+ Kids who participated in Community Gig We Dance for Good #communitygig #wedanceforgood #makepositiveimpact www.WeDanceforGood.org

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Launching Kid Community Gig Grateful for Pie Thanksgiving 2021 #gratefulforpie #gigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.GratefulforPie.com

Launching Kid Community Gig iCelebrate Cake Christmas to New Years 2021 #icelebratecake #gigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.iCelebrateCake.com

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact. People participate in the referral program to earn 25 gift cards to LA's Best Restaurants.

Love to help kids and enjoy dining for good participate in our referral program today to do both!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors super sweet gigs for talented kids that prepare them for life.

How People Earn LA's Ultimate Dining Reward

1. People make referrals (introduce companies hiring professional staff).

2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional, and earns a finder's fee to fund kid gigs.

3. And rewards ultimate dining experience; $100 dining gift cards to LA's Top 25 Restaurants (Michelin Star Rated).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to help kids and enjoy dining for good participate in our referral program today to do both."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
