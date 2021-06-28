Aada is Holding Private Sale for Crypto Investors
NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto assets lending platform Aada is having a private sale to attract investors to its system to, which is running on the Cardano blockchain.
Its platform will allow investors to deposit assets and collect interest or borrow assets to make financial transactions, and Aada’s decentralized money market protocol enables users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies in a secure manner.
Investors will have a wide variety of cryptocurrencies to choose from. Additionally, with the addition of the Cardano ERC20 converter, Aada will bring “must-have” functionality to DeFi, the decentralized finance ecosystem. That’s because the Cardano ERC20 converter will bring massive amounts of assets into the cheaper-to-transact Cardano blockchain.
Tokenizing future yield is a new innovation that is possible on the Cardano blockchain. Apps using Aada functionality can build tokenized future yields.On Ethereum, protocols give users instant access to future yield by tokenizing and separating the principal and interest portions of future yield. Protocols also allow users to take out a loan for “free” and have them paid off automatically over time. Tokenizing future yield may not seem like much work, but it actually involves incredibly complex mechanisms. It can be built on top of Aada aaTokens.
Aada is the first assets lending platform to use the DeFi lending protocol on Cardano.
To achieve its goals, Aada uses a pooled lending protocol. By using a pooled lending mechanism, Aada is able to make lending easier and more available. Pooled assets make it easier to borrow and can be used for other functions such as Flash Loans.
By using Aada, users can:
- Lend and earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings
- Borrow funds by providing overcollateralized assets
- Borrow undercollateralized assets (a.k.a Flash Loans)
- Swap deposited assets. Investors using Flash Loans will be allowed to instantly swap deposited assets without withdrawing and re-depositing.
With its extremely low transaction fees and valuable financial functionality, Aada is expected to attract large amounts of user adoption and token holders. Additionally other DeFi features such as Tokenized Future Yields can be built by using Aada protocol.
In addition, the Aada platform will generate various fees that will be distributed to its token holders.
In a recently published white paper, Aada explained at its core, the company is an intermediate protocol standing between lenders and borrowers. Lenders, also known as depositors, pool their assets into the smart contract-controlled pool. These assets can be borrowed at any time by a borrower. Borrowers have to pay an interest rate that is automatically calculated by asset utilization.
A low utilization rate means a lot of assets are not used; this results in lower interest rates for depositors as well as for borrowers. However, when assets are in demand and the utilization rate is high, interest rates will grow. This will result in fewer assets borrowed, due to high prices, as more depositors are seeking high returns on their deposits. That’s Aada platform in short.
Aada is also creating an Aada Academy whose goal is to build a strong and vibrant DeFi community and unite it under one roof. Its founders note that a united DeFi community will be able to build larger and more significant projects.
To learn more about Aada’s crypto assets lending platform and its platform to tokenize future yields, visit aada.finance. Visitors to the site can also download the white paper that explains how Aada is making finance accessible to everyone.
Private sale is ending on July 15th
Aada whitepaper - https://aada.finance/whitepaper/aada_white_paper_V1.1.pdf
Aada - http://aada.finance/
