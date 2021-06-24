King City Courthouse will reopen in July after an eight-year closure.

The King City courthouse will begin offering limited court services to South County residents starting on Tuesday, July 13 for the first time in eight years. It will now hold traffic court hearings and expand its self-help center. A traffic clerk will be on site to provide services such as payments, corrections, traffic school referral and traffic information.
