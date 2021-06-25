California extends eviction moratorium through September. Is it enough to kickstart $5.2 billion in rent relief?

California will shield struggling tenants from eviction for at least three more months and attempt to pay off all of the rent lower-income residents missed during the coronavirus pandemic under a deal announced Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers.
