Justice Liu to discuss race equity and bias this evening

Justice Goodwin Liu and Stanford Law’s Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tirien Steinbach will be panelists discussing race equity and bias. The program, hosted by OneJustice, was livestreamed.
