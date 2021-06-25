Board of Agriculture will meet June 28
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE <DATE>
|CONTACT:
|
Tina Hlabse, NCDA&CS general counse 919-707-3013; tina.hlabse@ncagr.gov
Board of Agriculture will meet June 28
RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold its quarterly meeting Monday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, Raleigh.
The board will take up the following items:
- Approval of State Fair admission prices
- Referendum Request by the Tobacco Research Commission
- Rule-making, Initiate Rule-making Process
- Veterinary Division 02 NCAC 52B .0214 Importation Requirements: Rabbits
- Rule-making, Final Adoption
- NC Forest Service 02 NCAC 60B Section .1000 DuPont State Forest
- Amendments:
- 02 NCAC 60B .1001, .1002, .1003, .1004, .1005, .1006, .1007, .1008, .1009, .1010, .1011, .1012, .1013 .1014, .1015, .1017, .1018, .1019, .1020, .1021, .1022, .1024, .1025, .1026, .1027, .1028, .1029, .1030, .1031, .1032,
- Adoptions:
- 02 NCAC 60B .1016 Firearms
- 02 NCAC 60B .1033 Parking
- 02 NCAC 60B .1034 Abandoned Property
- 02 NCAC 60B .1035 Minors
- Hear department updates.
- Other business.
About the Board of Agriculture
The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The commissioner of agriculture serves as chairman of the board.
-aea-