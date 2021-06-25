FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE <DATE>

Board of Agriculture will meet June 28

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold its quarterly meeting Monday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

Approval of State Fair admission prices

Referendum Request by the Tobacco Research Commission

Rule-making, Initiate Rule-making Process

Veterinary Division 02 NCAC 52B .0214 Importation Requirements: Rabbits

Rule-making, Final Adoption

NC Forest Service 02 NCAC 60B Section .1000 DuPont State Forest



Amendments:



02 NCAC 60B .1001, .1002, .1003, .1004, .1005, .1006, .1007, .1008, .1009, .1010, .1011, .1012, .1013 .1014, .1015, .1017, .1018, .1019, .1020, .1021, .1022, .1024, .1025, .1026, .1027, .1028, .1029, .1030, .1031, .1032,



Adoptions:



02 NCAC 60B .1016 Firearms



02 NCAC 60B .1033 Parking



02 NCAC 60B .1034 Abandoned Property



02 NCAC 60B .1035 Minors

Hear department updates.

Other business.

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The commissioner of agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

