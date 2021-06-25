» News » 2021 » Weston Bend State Park hosts public information me...

Weston Bend State Park hosts public information meeting July 9

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 25, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Weston Bend State Park on Friday, July 9. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Open Shelter, located on the north side of the road, near the four-way stop, approximately one mile after you enter the main park.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Weston Bend State Park is located on 16600 Highway 45 North in Weston. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 816-640-5443.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

