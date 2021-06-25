George Worthington has released his new book Runnin' with Frogs: A Navy Memoir

Runnin' with Frogs: A Navy Memoir

The Three Phases of George Worthington’s Memoir: What’s Inside the Navy and How Disciplined Were the Sections of Training Conducted?

When asked what I am most proud of, I stick out my chest, hold my head high and state proudly, I served in the United States Navy!” — Former US President John F. Kennedy.

TUCSON, AZ, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Three Phases of George Worthington’s Memoir: What’s Inside the Navy and How Disciplined Were the Sections of Training Conducted?

“When asked what I am most proud of, I stick out my chest, hold my head high and state proudly, I served in the United States Navy!”— Former US President John F. Kennedy.

A fascinating personal account of George R Worthington's challenging military life was published, an autobiography book titled, Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir. This book is an autobiographical sketch of a Naval career, highlighting challenging assignments during a booster era in America. Details of deployments and special events of international and national moments associated with operational and command tours were described. Actions, decisions, and personal learning impacts are directly discussed with in-depth descriptions of special training. The memoir has three phases: which include the early years, active duty in the

U.S. Navy, and the rest of it. “The voice is open and honest about how he felt at the various stages of his life, even offering advice that includes keeping a good attitude and listening to everybody. Every chapter is a

genuine insight into the Naval world that features rare explorations such as a fascinating look at the Marine Mammal Program where sea mammals had their special roles under the eye of the SEALS.”— Liz Konkel, Pacific Book Review.

“This is a book for anyone who enjoys stories of military life, memoirs from real-life servicemen and specifically Navy admirals, and memoirs in general. The stories told within this book are vast and detailed, and explore many facets of American history.”— Anthony Avina, Hollywood Book Reviews.

“Extremely relatable and personal autobiographical look into the life of the world's elite S.E.A.L.S. before they were famous, during their rise and after. Awesome read.” — Graham Worthington, Amazon customer review.

Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, U.S. Navy (Retired), was born in 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky but grew up in Tucson, Arizona. He attended South Kent School in Connecticut, spent one year at Brown University before matriculating to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with an Ensign commission in June 1961. His first tour was in USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. After a two-year flag aide assignment with Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla SEVEN, he volunteered for Underwater Demolition Team training in Coronado, California, graduating with Class 36, and deployed in the Seventh Fleet operations 1966-67. He retired from active duty in September 1992.

Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir

Written by: George R. Worthington

Kindle | $4.99

Hardcover | $16.71

Paperback | $10.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.