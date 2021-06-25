Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Roy Cooper appoints Superior Court Judge

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Jesse Caldwell, IV, to serve as Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 27A (Gaston County).

  • Jesse Caldwell will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Jesse B. Caldwell, III. Caldwell is the chief juvenile public defender for Gaston County. Previously, he was the assistant public defender in Gastonia. He is a guest lecturer at Johnson C. Smith University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor at the Charleston School of Law.

