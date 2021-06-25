Media advisory: Vermont police announce evolved impaired-boating initiative ahead of Fourth of July and summer boating season

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont police announce evolved impaired-boating initiative ahead of Fourth of July and summer boating season

Media contact:

Lt. Tara Thomas, Special Operations

Tara.L.Thomas@vermont.gov

WILLISTON, Vt. (Friday, June 25, 2021) — Across the United States, June and July sees the highest number of alcohol-related boating incidents. In Vermont, we have had at least one boating-related fatality each year since 2015. While we are thankful that we don’t suffer the numbers of waterway deaths relative to other states, Vermont sits above the national average for boating fatalities per 100,000 residents (Vermont = 10.5, U.S. = 5.3). Recognizing that the difference between a joyous and a nightmare experience on Vermont’s waterways sometimes can be razor thin, the Vermont State Police has partnered with allied agencies this season to ensure that residents of and visitors to our state will remain on the joyful side of history.

With that goal in mind, and recognizing the role that impaired boating has in these scenarios, marine patrol officers from the Colchester Police Department, wardens from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and troopers from the Vermont State Police have been trained in enhanced measures to identify, detect, and apprehend impaired boaters on our waterways this season.

“While these techniques have been used successfully throughout the United States for the last decade, they are new to Vermont officers,” said Sgt. Jay Riggen, who serves as the impaired driving subject matter expert for the Department of Public Safety and is Vermont’s boating under the influence instructor. “Indeed, they will greatly evolve our ability to be the variable in detecting impairment as we seek to prevent the next tragedy.”

To speak further about this boating under the influence detection initiative, members of the Vermont State Police, Fish and Wildlife Department, Colchester Police Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard will hold a media event at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Malletts Bay boat launch in Colchester.

Following the news conference, members of the media will have the opportunity to join state police aboard their vessel for further discussion, if desired.

MEDIA ADVISORY:

What: News conference to discuss efforts to combat impaired boating.

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Where: Malletts Bay Fish and Wildlife Access Area, West Lakeshore Drive, Colchester.

Who: Members of the Vermont State Police, Fish and Wildlife Department, Colchester Police Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

RSVP: Members of the media who plan to attend the event are asked to RSVP to Adam Silverman, the VSP public information officer, before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, by email at adam.silverman@vermont.gov

- 30 -