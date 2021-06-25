St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402941

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2021 at approximately 0936 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moore Hill Rd, Newbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Devin Fryar

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 25, 2021 at approximately 0936 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a report of a trespass at a residence on Moore Hill Rd in

Newbury, VT. Troopers determined that Devin Fryar (41) had previously been

trespassed from the residence and was refusing to leave.

Troopers arrived on scene and while placing Fryar under arrest he resisted.

Fryar was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police

Outpost for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in

Orange County Criminal Court on August 18, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the

charges of Unlawful Trespass and Resisting Arrest.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.