St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402941
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 25, 2021 at approximately 0936 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moore Hill Rd, Newbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Devin Fryar
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 25, 2021 at approximately 0936 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a report of a trespass at a residence on Moore Hill Rd in
Newbury, VT. Troopers determined that Devin Fryar (41) had previously been
trespassed from the residence and was refusing to leave.
Troopers arrived on scene and while placing Fryar under arrest he resisted.
Fryar was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police
Outpost for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in
Orange County Criminal Court on August 18, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the
charges of Unlawful Trespass and Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.