NFL ALLPRO AND TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVER JULIO JONES OPENS THIRD AUTOMOTIVE DEALERSHIP CARRIAGE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE – NFL ALL-PRO AND TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVER JULIO JONES OPEN HIS THIRD AUTOMOTIVE DEALERSHIP WITH CARRIAGE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT:

THURSDAY, JULY 1, JOIN NFL ALL-PRO AND TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVER JULIO JONES AT THE GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY OF HIS NEW DEALERSHIP KIA OF ROSWELL. THIS DEALERSHIP IS THE THIRD DEALERSHIP PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN CARRIAGE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP PRINCIPAL DAVID BASHA AND JULIO JONES. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND; JULIO AND HIS TEAM WOULD LOVE TO CELEBRATE THIS OPENING WITH ALL HIS FANS AND FRIENDS. ON-SITE PRIZES AND GIVEAWAYS WILL BE PROVIDED TO FANS IN ATTENDANCE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.

MEDIA INFORMATION: – THE MEDIA IS INVITED TO A INFORMATIONAL LUNCHEON BEFORE THE GROUNDBREAKING EVENT, PLEASE RSVP TO PATRICA CHERRY@ “P.CHERRY@BGADGROUP.COM” OR CALL 770-874-3200 IF YOU OR YOUR ORGANIZATION WOULD LIKE TO ATTEND. A MEDIA LUNCH WILL BE SERVED AT 11:30 AM. SEATING IS LIMITED.

GROUNDBREAKING: - SHORTLY AFTER THE LUNCHEON, ATLANTA RADIO SPORTS TALK, 680 THE FAN COMMENTATOR HOST CHRIS DIMINO WILL HOST THE GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONIES FOR JULIO JONES AND CARRIAGE AUTOMOTIVE GROUPS NEW KIA DEALERSHIP. THE GROUNDBREAKING WILL BE A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EVENT AND WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE DEALERSHIP FUTURE HOME AT THE CORNER OF OLD ROSWELL RD AND WESTSIDE PARKWAY, WHERE ALPHARETTA AND ROSWELL MEET. THE EVENT STARTS AT 11 AM.

DEALERSHIP INFORMATION - FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS, THE CARRIAGE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, HEADQUARTERED IN GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, AND NFL ALL-PRO WIDE RECEIVER JULIO JONES HAVE PARTNERED ON DEALERSHIPS IN TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA JULIO JONES KIA, AND JULIO JONES MAZDA.

THE CARRIAGE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP IS AN AWARD-WINNING DEALERSHIP WITH LOCATIONS IN WOODSTOCK, GAINESVILLE, AND TUSCALOOSA, AL, SERVING MULTIPLE BRANDS AND BEING ONE OF THE NATIONS TOP KIA DEALERS AS RECOGNIZED BY THEIR MULTIPLE PRESIDENTS CLUB AWARDS AND SALES VOLUME ACHIEVEMENTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CARRIAGE, VISIT WWW.CHOOSECARRIAGE.COM

LOCATION / PARKING – THE DEALERSHIP GROUNDBREAKING WILL TAKE PLACE JUST OFF MANSELL RD IN ROSWELL AT THE CORNER OF OLD ROSWELL RD AND WESTSIDE PARKWAY, WHERE ALPHARETTA AND ROSWELL MEET. PARKING WILL BE AT THE MARRIOTT JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GROUNDBREAKING LOCATION. FOLLOW THE SIGNS ON SITE.

MEDIA INQUIRES, AND INTERVIEW REQUEST REGARDING THIS EVENT SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO DARIEN SOUTHERLAND AT D.SOUTHERLAND@BGADGROUP.COM OR JACOB SOUTHERLAND AT J.SOUTHERLAND@BGADGROUP.COM

THIS EVENT IS COORDINATED AND SCHEDULED BY BG AD GROUP 701 WHITLOCK AVE SUITE J45 MARIETTA GEORGIA 30064. 770 874 3200