House Democrats Advance Key Priorities for the American People, Look to Pass Legislation to Modernize our Infrastructure

This week, the House passed critically important legislation to protect older workers and roll back dangerous Trump-era regulations that weakened government transparency, climate action, and consumer protections. On Wednesday, the House voted to adopt the bipartisan Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act, which will make it easier for those who have experienced age discrimination in the workplace to file a complaint and seek redress. On Thursday and Friday, the House addressed several regulatory actions from the prior administration through Congressional Review Act resolutions that will help promote government transparency, address the climate crisis, and protect America’s consumers. Next week, the House will take up H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act, to grow our economy and create good jobs for American workers. This legislation is an important step in reauthorizing surface transportation programs that expire in September and modernizing our nation’s roads, bridges, rail, and transit. It also contains critical provisions to ensure safe drinking water and includes measures to address water infrastructure needs. Additionally, the House will take up the IG Independence and Empowerment Act, which will strengthen the independence and authority of federal Inspectors-General and protect them from political retaliation. I was proud to be an original co-sponsor of this bill and urge its passage to protect the independence of our Inspectors-General. Lastly, House Democrats will continue to advocate for the key infrastructure provisions prioritized in President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. I was pleased to see that the President and a bipartisan group of Senators came to an agreement yesterday on an infrastructure package that will continue to promote economic growth and create good-paying jobs, and I look forward to reviewing the details of this critical legislation. We will continue our work to move the remainder of the President’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan through reconciliation, because infrastructure alone is not enough to ensure that our economy can build back better. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE: On the Bipartisan Infrastructure Agreement :

