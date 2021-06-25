Meril Smith releases his new book: Confessions of an Elementary School Principal

Confessions of an Elementary School Principal

A Passionate and Inspiring Leader in this Memoir of Eventful Career in Education

Treat every person with dignity and respect… no matter what! TIKKUN OLAM: heal, repair, and transform the world.” — — Principles Guided Meril R. Smith.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Passionate and Inspiring Leader in this Memoir of Eventful Career in Education

“Treat every person with dignity and respect… no matter what! TIKKUN OLAM: heal, repair, and transform the world.” — Principles Guided Meril R. Smith.

Published book of Meril R. Smith titled Confessions of an Elementary School Principal is a collection of lighthearted and enlightening reflections upon decades of teaching and administration in a variety of schools. One of his most rewarding tenures was at Edenvale Elementary School. It is a diverse learning community in an underprivileged area where the expectations for student achievement were remarkably low. His thoughtful and pioneering programs were a resounding success and inspired generations of students to stay in school and pursue college degrees.

Smith writes, “Take a peek! What kinds of things happen inside an elementary school? Other stories will provide insight into children and teaching. Many will give you pause and something to ponder. Stories pan the career of the author. He is one of the lucky people who never went to work. He loved almost every ten-hour day he spent with students, teachers, and parents. All the stories are true. Only some of the names in the stories have changed to “protect the guilty.”

“A fantastic initiative to facilitate children to continue further studies and make something out of them. Meril Smith makes you feel all kinds of emotions through his book.” — Goodreads Reader Review.

“A collection of brilliant and innovative techniques, ideas, and strategies for parents, students, and anyone who is or wants to be part of academics… I recommend this book to everyone who has had any experience with the education system.” — Amazon customer review.

Meril R. Smith is a career educator who was inspired to rise above illiteracy and an impoverished childhood by the life-changing mentorship of his sixth-grade teacher.

Confessions of an Elementary School Principal

Written by: Meril R. Smith

Kindle | $9.99

Hardcover | $0.00

Paperback | $16.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.