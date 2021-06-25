Clairton-Glassport Bridge Inspection Begins Sunday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA - PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the Clairton-Glassport Bridge (Route 2038) in the City of Clairton and Glassport Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, June 28 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge between Route 837 (North State Street) and Ohio Avenue/Glassport Road (Route 2001) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, July 2

The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will perform the inspection.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

