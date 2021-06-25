PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of June 28 to July 2, 2021

06/25/2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of June 28 – July 2, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Click here for Road Report: www.penndot.gov/District4 . Road report June 28 to July 2, 2021.pdf Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. Next homes games will be July 6 through July 11. There will be a concert (Peach Fest) at the Pavilion at Montage starting Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The Luzerne County Impaired Driving Program will be conducting DUI Checkpoints and Roving Patrols from 24 June 2021 to 27 June 2021. Police departments conducting these events will be Rice Township, Wright Township and Fairview Township.

To help make decisions regarding travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, 30by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.