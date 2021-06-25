Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,278 in the last 365 days.

U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Lane Closure for Local Trail Project in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (DeKalb Pike) motorists will encounter a right lane closure in both directions at the Saulin Boulevard Intersection in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for construction activities under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This local county project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

u.S. 202 6-25.PNG

You just read:

U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Lane Closure for Local Trail Project in Upper Merion Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.