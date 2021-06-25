Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Arlington Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder of Wife in 1988

PORTAGE, Wis. – On the morning of June 25, 2021, a jury in Columbia County found Mark Wayne Bringe guilty of first-degree murder of his then-wife, Lori Bringe. The trial was presided over by Judge Andrew Voigt.

 

The evidence presented at trial established that on August 19, 1988, Bringe shot and killed his wife, Lori Bringe, outside their rural residence in the Town of Arlington.

 

“With today’s conviction, there is finally accountability for this tragic homicide,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the team at DOJ that worked on this case for their tireless efforts to secure justice.”

 

The conviction was the result of investigations by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), with lead investigators, former Columbia County Sheriff’s Detective, now DCI Special Agent Alexander Agnew and DCI Special Agent Rafael De La Rosa. Victim services were provided by Hannah Wrobel of the DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

 

The case was tried by DOJ Assistant Attorneys General Nathaniel Adamson and Cass Cousins, with assistance from Paralegal Rochelle Ederer.

 

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled. Bringe faces a sentence of life imprisonment.

