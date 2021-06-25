Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light Joyce M. Jones latest book released

Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light

How the Law of Attraction Embraces You? Finding Answers for Your Improvement, Changes, and Happiness in Life

The book is designated to help the readers to identify areas of their lives that need changing. By using it, the diligent student or reader will begin to experience small changes.” — Joyce M. Jones

“There is a truth deep down inside of you that has been waiting for you to discover it, and that truth is this: you deserve all good things life has to offer.” — Rhonda Byrne.

Joyce Meyer Jones has written a self-help book for her readers who wants to find a calling for themselves and changes in the flow of our life titled, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light. The book is designated to help the readers to identify areas of their lives that need changing. By using it, the diligent student or reader will begin to experience small changes, or perhaps large chances. By keeping in track and documenting their growth over time, the student will begin to see how the Law of Attraction works and see their lives improve. The people who can help along the way, the opportunities that will be offered because of the change in thinking patterns will impress them.

Interest in self-actualization, working your talents and potential, and becoming a successful person just like the movie and book of Rhonda Byrne’s The Secret, which the author also followed and believed is one of the inspirations for making this book published. Her concerns were answered and some of her fears were confronted by said inspiration. She wanted to open her mind and body for her to change and understand more of herself.

It also included scriptures of the Bible, the words of God, and Jesus to see that it helped your progress to embrace the law of attraction. It will guide you if you are a Christian. But the treasure you will find is far more valuable than all the gold and diamonds in the world: Your Joy-Filled Life.

Written by: Joyce Meyer Jones

Kindle | $3.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

