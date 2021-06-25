Atlanta Health and Fitness Pop Trio 3D The Boss Want to Get You Moving on Funky R&B Album “Push It”
Atlanta-based Health and Fitness Pop trio 3D The Boss follow up the release of debut album "Push It" and new "Sneaky Peeky" music video.
Sneaky Peeky addresses the sensual, sexual curiosity and imagination that are both part of human nature.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Health and Fitness Pop trio 3D The Boss have announced their debut full-length album “Push It“, out on all platforms April 15, 2021. Stylistically, these seasoned musicians effortlessly combine their 70’s and 80’s funk and r&b inspirations with modern pop and electro elements for a potent signature sound. Most pop, funk & r&b projects intend for their audiences to get moving, but with 3D The Boss it’s practically mandatory.
Described by visionary Saint Day Adeogba as ‘music to raise your frequency to a higher level’, the music on “Push It” is not only energetic, but it’s infused with meaning and spirit as it encourages the listener to live a healthy lifestyle. Whether you’re working out with the band during one of their live performances or just listening to the album, the songs stand on their own, each with it’s own distinct groove. I.M.P’s recommendations are “BBGG”, “Push It”, “Go”, and the left field self-confidence anthem “Do My Dance”.
About the "Push It" album:
Now they're following up the album release with a releasing a stylish, sexy official music video for the album's earworm of a second single "Sneaky Peeky".
About "Sneaky Peeky":
Sneaky Peeky addresses the sensual, sexual curiosity and imagination that are both part of human nature. Yet, many lack the courage to explore who they really are and move forward with confidence, because of self judgement. In this song, Boss Lady establishes herself as a powerful Queen who has explored herself, defined who she is and essentially says, you'd better have it together before you step to me or you "ain't got no shotty!"
"Sneaky Peeky" is live on Youtube.
