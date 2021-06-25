Shavon Dion Bethel Explains Easy Ways to Improve Your Public Speaking Skills
Public speaking is a skill that comes naturally to some, but it's also one that can be learned and mastered without prior knowledge”RIVERSIDE, , WINDSOR, CANADA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just the thought of public speaking can make a person's palms sweaty. However, public speaking is an essential part of many occupations, and it can be what makes or breaks a major deal. Shavon Dion Bethel is an advocate with experience in public speaking situations. He recently offered his top easy tips to improve your public speaking skills.
"Public speaking is a skill that comes naturally to some, but it's also one that can be learned and mastered without prior knowledge," Shavon Bethel said. "One of the first steps I suggest taking is to watch other public speakers."
Shavon Dion Bethel explained that the internet has put thousands of iconic speeches at our fingertips. Watching these speakers and taking notes can help you understand which strategies are most effective and which do not work for the speaker. For instance, you may want to note key phrases that grab your attention as well as items that distract you, such as a speaker's hand movements, pacing, or meandering thoughts. Bethel suggested searching for TED talks or keynote speeches on YouTube.
"Practicing your public speaking in front of friends and family is an excellent way to advance your skills before you reach your real audience," Shavon Dion Bethel said. "Ask this practice audience for positive and negative feedback. This criticism can be extremely helpful and drastically alter your final delivery."
Similarly, Shavon Bethel suggested filming yourself during your public speaking practice rounds. This is made especially easy due to our smartphones, which are almost always within reach. The ability to watch yourself and be critical of your own performance can be even more helpful, in many ways, than practicing in front of an audience. After all, we are often our biggest critics.
"Take notes about your own performance as well," Shavon Bethel said. "Write down how you felt before, during, and after giving your speech as well as things you would like to change for the next one. Don't forget to write down the areas in which you feel you performed well."
Tracking your own response to your performance can show you how much you've improved over time. This will increase your confidence, a characteristic that is essential to becoming a great public speaker.
Shavon Bethel concluded by suggesting the hiring of a mentor to help you improve your public speaking skills. A coach can provide a variety of additional tips that can transform the way you speak in public. These improved skills can improve your ability to close deals, influence customers, and may even increase your salary.
