Barbara Magargal releases her latest book titled: 'A Dreamer's Wish'

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Careful What You Wish For.

“I want to be free and I want to roam. After all, there’s no fun in living at home.” — excerpt, A Dreamer’s Wish.

By penning her astonishing book A Dreamer's Wish, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Barbara Magargal hopes to help the children understand that times are not always roses and candy. There are times when they will be upset with their parents or siblings and want to escape somewhere else or do something else.

In the persona of a boy named Cody who wanted to be somewhere else after an argument with his parents and how his one wish went wrong which made him ask others for help at mercy, the author was able to highlight the importance of family to a child as problems arise at home. This book shares how every action can lead to consequences and aims to help children understand that life can be filled with dreams and wishes — but they do not always turn out to be that way especially. It also imparts that parents have a major role in making their child feel loved and help them understand that problems can be resolved with a little compassion and a whole lot of understanding.

Barbara Magargal dedicated this book to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was motivated because children cannot understand life at a young age and are usually wanting to be or do something different than the life they live at home. Parents and children often have differences of opinions and sometimes, it takes an adventure, a thought, or even a dream to help a child realize that a moment of disappointment will soon disappear and the feeling of being a restless soul can often settle itself if given time. This book was created out of Barbara’s love for her family.

Barbara Magargal is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She has been gifted with great imagination and talent. She loves plants, children, crafting, and painting. She has painted several portraits of all her family and now they have something to hold onto when she is gone. She works from home as a landscape contractor. She also dabbled poetry for several years and has put together a small poetry book that she would like to publish someday.

A Dreamer's Wish

Written by: Barbara Magargal

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $15.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

