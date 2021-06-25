STRALAK RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (formerly, Stralak Resources Inc.) (the “Company”) announces that effective today, it has changed its name to “Hempsana Holdings Ltd.” (the “Name Change”). Furthermore, the Company has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of a consolidation ratio of 1 post-consolidation Common Share for every existing 253.7067059 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). The Name Change and Consolidation were completed as part of the Company’s previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Hempsana Inc. (“Hempsana”) (the “Transaction”), as disclosed in the Company’s news release of April 23, 2021.
Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 269,563,375 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has 1,062,501 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation were rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share.
About Stralak Resources Inc.
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Aaron Meckler
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 647 502-3558
E: aaron@amukacapital.com
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the expected terms of the Transaction, the number of securities of Stralak that may be issued in connection with the Transaction and the parties’ ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur or that, if the Transaction does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above. Stralak or Hempsana assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
