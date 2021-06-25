Senator Cappelletti Announces $2.5 Million in Funding to Assist Dislocated Workers in Montgomery County

Norristown, PA- June 25, 2021 — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D- Montgomery, Delaware) announced today that $2.5 million has been awarded to help dislocated workers in Montgomery County. In conjunction with Philadelphia Works, MontcoWorks will receive funding to assist workers nearing the completion of a certificate or degree to finish their program and find employment with wages of at least $15 per hour.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to work for a living wage,” said Senator Cappelletti. “These programs will help those still struggling from the economic effects of the pandemic and build an even brighter future for them and their families. I’m glad we were able to secure this funding for the community.”

These funds are a part of the Near Completer Demonstration Project (NCDP) from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) which seeks to assist 1,000 job seekers whose previous employment was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant awarded to MontcoWorks and Philadelphia Works will identify 300 of those job seekers, providing aid in the form of education, training, tuition assistance, personal case management, and the connections to better-paying employment opportunities. The NCDP grants are entirely funded with federal money from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

More information about L&I’s grant opportunities can be found at www.dli.pa.gov.

###