Pave the way for future improvements on West Powerhouse Road in Yakima by completing a survey

YAKIMA – West Powerhouse Road in Yakima is a vital corridor that parallels US 12 connecting Gleed, Naches and Yakima to west Yakima shopping centers and many agricultural areas. The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, City of Yakima, Yakima County and Washington State Department of Transportation are conducting a corridor study to identify locations in need of improvement for people who drive, walk or bicycle as this area grows and develops.

Community members are invited to share how they use the corridor, identify areas of concern and make recommendations for improvements by filling out a survey. The survey is open from Friday, June 25, to Thursday, July 15. Community members will have another opportunity to comment later this year when a list of prioritized solutions have been identified.

Please take this survey (English) Responda la encuesta en español

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online survey or contact Summer Derrey for a printed copy of the survey: