Gag grouper recreational annual closure starts July 1 from Franklin to Taylor County

Gag grouper recreational harvest will close in state waters off the coasts of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties July 1, with the last day of harvest June 30. The season will reopen off these counties from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. Gulf state waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles.

The four-county area includes all waters of Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County.

The gag grouper recreational harvest season in Gulf of Mexico state waters, not including Franklin, Jefferson, Wakulla and Taylor counties, opened June 1 and will remain open through Dec. 31, closing Jan. 1, 2022.

The FWC manages marine fish from the shore to 9 nautical miles out in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gag grouper caught in areas that are open to harvest that are outside the four-county area may be taken ashore in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties, but boats with gag grouper aboard may not stop and must have gear stowed while traveling through state waters in that region.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper anywhere in Florida state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required).

