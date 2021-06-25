When God Works Incognito: Thoughts & Memories of My Life & Lifetime

Inspiring Author Shares his Over Three Decades of Service in the Ministry as a Missionary in a Must-Read Autobiography Vignette

very good read, Fred Beck life & missionary adventures the event story. Gods plan in his life. how he helped others. in the filed.” — Betty

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiring Author Shares his Over Three Decades of Service in the Ministry as a Missionary in a Must-Read Autobiography Vignette.

“I can say the autobiographical vignettes, that are the main body of the book, will give you a real glimpse of the joys and challenges of one missionarys life and work in South Asia and Southeast Asia over a period of thirty-three-plus years.” — Fred Beck, author of When God Works Incognito: My Thoughts & Memories of My Life & Lifetime.

Missionary of over three decades Fred Beck shares his collection of fast-reading vignettes arranged into larger smooth stories in his autobiography vignette titled When God Works Incognito: Thoughts & Memories of My Life & Lifetime. This riveting autobiography covers the author’s life and his thirty-three years of working in the ministry as a missionary in Indonesia, India, and its surrounding countries. This book is a very personal perspective on the life and life circumstances of an extremely modest man

The first third of the book is the author’s personal biography with a few short historical vignettes inserted to set the stage of the author’s early life, marriage, family, education, and ministry through three pastorates. The last two-thirds of the book, still written in vignettes, begins with the author’s call to overseas missionary service, his family life in Indonesia, and how they evangelized, planted new churches, developed leaders for those new churches, etc.

This must-read book will give readers a chance to take a true glimpse into the joys and challenges of one missionary family’s life and work overseas. It is more than what God did to the Becks. It reveals that God is working in them to make them more Christ-like. Aside from this fact, this also depicts that God often worked in and through their struggles with them too.

This vignette garnered numerous 5-star ratings and positive reviews on its Amazon page. An anonymous Amazon customer quoted “...You will be blessed and encouraged to want God to do the same for you in His time, way, and for His glory. Quick read as each page is filled with rich blessings from above. Read then pass it on or encourage others to purchase their own copy to read.”.

“This book gives you a glimpse of what God can do with ordinary people. Fred is a humble and modest man who gives God all the credit and all of the glory. This book will tug at your heart and just might speak to your own personal quandaries.” — Micah, an Amazon customer.

Fred Beck worked his way through High School, University, and Graduate School by working in varied jobs such as; assisting his father in carpentry, movie usher, a waiter in a cafe, light meter reader, laying rail for a railroad, fabrication department building space satellites, and a prison guard.

Fred also worked as a pastor of three churches in Texas and California. Along with his wife, Linda, he served as a respectable field missionary in Indonesia and India through the International Mission Board for a whooping thirty-three years. Their works as field missionaries for twenty years evangelized the Beck family, made them disciples of new believers, start new congregations, and was able to train local leaders for those new congregations. Their final thirteen years overseas were centered on non-formal pastor leadership training and administering missionary work across the Indian subcontinent.

The Becks have been deeply involved in volunteering in ministries in and through their local congregation and worked as volunteer election officials for seven years. They also have four adult children, eleven grandchildren, ten beautiful great-grandchildren, and counting.

When God Works Incognito: Thoughts & Memories of My Life & Lifetime

Written by: Fred Beck

Kindle | $8.99

Paperback | $12.18

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.