Major Michael McGee retires from the Wyoming Army National Guard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Many family and friends came out to attend the retirement ceremony for Maj. Michael McGee at the Joint Force Readiness Center on June 12, 2021. With 24 years of service, McGee has earned numerous awards throughout his distinguished career, with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart being among them.

Among his many accomplishments, McGee earned the top honor of the Chief’s 54, now known as the Director’s 54, for being the top recruiter in Wyoming. He put over 100 soldiers in the Wyoming Army Guard. Equivalent to a whole infantry company.

“That is a huge feat, and I just want to say thank you for that,” said State Command Sgt. Maj. Harold Pafford. McGee was granted a direct commission in 2009. Among the assignments he held was the program director for the State Partnership Program as well as the joint director of military support.

His final assignment was that of the executive officer and senior assistant professor of military science with the ROTC program at the University of Wyoming.

The official party at the retirement ceremony was Wyoming’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter and Wyoming’s State Command Sgt. Maj. Harold Pafford. Porter thanked everyone for coming to support McGee in his retirement and wanted to remind everyone of the importance of having a retirement ceremony.

“It’s not only to recognize the individual, but also the organization,” Porter said. “It’s about service. And not taking that for granted. What Mike has to look forward to is significant.” McGee thanked a lot of people, and all shaped not only his military career but himself as well. The contributions of his fellow soldiers, family and friends were significant.

“I absolutely loved being a soldier. I enjoyed wearing the uniform,” McGee said. “It’s been a real adventure.”

