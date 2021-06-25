Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Field Artillery Soldiers host Wyoming Governor

 

 

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and his wife, Jennie, Sen. Dan Dockstader, and Rep. Donald Burkhardt Jr., spend the day with Wyoming Army National Guard Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyo., June 14, 2021.

During the trip, they learned about the unit, watched and fired a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and got to know Soldiers during lunch over a meal ready-to-eat (MRE).

 

 

 

