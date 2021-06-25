Seal of Biliteracy Earned by Maine High School Seniors

The Maine Department of Education congratulates over 220 Maine high school seniors who are this year’s recipients of the Maine Seal of Biliteracy!

The Seal of Biliteracy recognizes student achievement in language learning. Graduating seniors who are proficient in English and at least one additional language may earn the Seal of Biliteracy by demonstrating their skills on an approved assessment (see eligibility criteria). This award elevates the study of languages and provides students an edge for their college applications and professional careers. Students who attend a University of Maine System campus may also earn college credits.

The Seal of Biliteracy distinction for graduating seniors honors students who have studied world languages in school, students who have spoken English and another language at home and in their communities, and students who have learned English at school. Learning another language is an impressive accomplishment, and the Department commends all multilingual students for their efforts.

We would also like to recognize the incredible work of World Languages and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teachers, who support students in their multilingual journeys. Language educators empower students with linguistic and cultural understanding that will be invaluable to them throughout their personal, academic, and professional lives. Teaching students another language goes beyond grammar and vocabulary – it is truly opening a door to another world and enabling students to explore and experience that world through the power of language!

Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Seal of Biliteracy recipients and their teachers! If your school isn’t yet participating in the Seal of Biliteracy and would like further information, please reach out to April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist, at april.perkins@maine.gov.

2021 Participating Schools include:

Belfast Area High School

Brunswick High School

Camden Hills Regional High School

Cape Elizabeth High School

Caribou High School

Casco Bay High School

Central Aroostook Jr-Sr High School

Cony High School

Deering High School

Edward Little High School

Falmouth High School

Freeport High School

Gorham High School

Gray-New Gloucester High School

Greely High School

Houlton High School

Kennebunk High School

Maranacook Community High School

Morse High School

Mt. Blue High School

Noble High School

North Yarmouth Academy

Orono High School

Portland High School

Scarborough High School

South Portland High School

Westbrook High School

York High School

2021 Seal Recipients’ Languages include English and:

Arabic

Chinese

Filipino

French

German

Icelandic

Italian

Japanese

Kinyarwanda

Lingala

Portuguese

Russian

Somali

Spanish

Turkish