Seal of Biliteracy Earned by Maine High School Seniors

The Maine Department of Education congratulates over 220 Maine high school seniors who are this year’s recipients of the Maine Seal of Biliteracy!
The Seal of Biliteracy recognizes student achievement in language learning. Graduating seniors who are proficient in English and at least one additional language may earn the Seal of Biliteracy by demonstrating their skills on an approved assessment (see eligibility criteria). This award elevates the study of languages and provides students an edge for their college applications and professional careers. Students who attend a University of Maine System campus may also earn college credits.
The Seal of Biliteracy distinction for graduating seniors honors students who have studied world languages in school, students who have spoken English and another language at home and in their communities, and students who have learned English at school. Learning another language is an impressive accomplishment, and the Department commends all multilingual students for their efforts.
We would also like to recognize the incredible work of World Languages and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teachers, who support students in their multilingual journeys. Language educators empower students with linguistic and cultural understanding that will be invaluable to them throughout their personal, academic, and professional lives. Teaching students another language goes beyond grammar and vocabulary – it is truly opening a door to another world and enabling students to explore and experience that world through the power of language!
Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Seal of Biliteracy recipients and their teachers! If your school isn’t yet participating in the Seal of Biliteracy and would like further information, please reach out to April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist, at april.perkins@maine.gov.
2021 Participating Schools include:
- Belfast Area High School
- Brunswick High School
- Camden Hills Regional High School
- Cape Elizabeth High School
- Caribou High School
- Casco Bay High School
- Central Aroostook Jr-Sr High School
- Cony High School
- Deering High School
- Edward Little High School
- Falmouth High School
- Freeport High School
- Gorham High School
- Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Greely High School
- Houlton High School
- Kennebunk High School
- Maranacook Community High School
- Morse High School
- Mt. Blue High School
- Noble High School
- North Yarmouth Academy
- Orono High School
- Portland High School
- Scarborough High School
- South Portland High School
- Westbrook High School
- York High School
2021 Seal Recipients’ Languages include English and:
- Arabic
- Chinese
- Filipino
- French
- German
- Icelandic
- Italian
- Japanese
- Kinyarwanda
- Lingala
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Somali
- Spanish
- Turkish