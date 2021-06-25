Bowser Administration Expands Program That Helps Students Pursue Careers in Financial Services Industry

Washington, DC—The Bowser Administration, through the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), is increasing opportunities for high school and college students to pursue careers in the financial services industry by expanding the DISB Financial Services Academy.

The Financial Services Academy is a public private partnership between DISB, local education institutions, and private companies. Its purpose is to:

Introduce and expose high school and college students, and especially underrepresented students, to the financial services sector;

Eliminate barriers, like unpaid internships or scarce pre-career opportunities, to allow full student participation in the financial services sector; and

Build pathways for all communities to successfully gain full-time employment in the insurance, securities and banking industries.

“Mayor Bowser’s vision for inclusive prosperity and financial empowerment includes giving young people the opportunity to pursue careers in insurance, securities and banking fields,” said DISB Commissioner Karima M. Woods. “Initially focused on opportunities in the insurance field, I am excited to expand the Financial Services Academy to include internships in securities and banking as well as other areas within the Department such as risk finance.”

The DISB Financial Services Academy is a year-round program designed for youth and students in high school, college and post-graduate programs. The Academy is comprised of five programs:

Year-Round Internship Program

Year-Round Externships

Bank on DC Young Money Managers Program (celebrating its 9th year)

DISB SYEP Insurance Internship Program

DISB SYEP Securities Internship Program

"DISB has been an invaluable partner with Gallaudet University, providing internships to students in our risk management and insurance program since 2016. The internships have allowed students to learn about real life insurance issues, become problem solvers and learn how insurance regulation plays a vital role in protecting and educating consumers. The interns have gone on to work for insurance companies and brokerage firms and pursue graduate school degrees," said James Bruner, Executive Director for the Gallaudet University Maguire Academy of Risk Management and Insurance.

Financial Services Academy partners include:

Department of Employment Services (DOES): Through the DOES Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program, DISB offers local youth paid summer internships and introduces them to the financial services industry.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE): DISB is partnering with DCPS and OSSE through the DC Career Academy Network, a locally funded program established to strengthen the pipeline to college and careers through work-based learning.

Local Colleges and Universities: Through the Financial Services Academy, DISB partners with Gallaudet University to provide deaf and hard of hearing students with internships in the Department’s Insurance Bureau. DISB is exploring partnerships with additional local colleges and universities that will include internships, recruitment opportunities and speaking engagements.

Local Industry Organizations: During the summer internship programs, local industry partners will be invited to participate in a speaker series, sharing their experience and organization’s work in the financial services industry. Post-COVID-19, there will also be an opportunity for youth to conduct site-visits at the offices of industry partners. Additionally, partnerships will provide access to internships and career opportunities for students participating in the Financial Services Academy.

For more information on the Financial Services Academy and additional DISB programs and resources, visit disb.dc.gov or call (202) 727-8000.

