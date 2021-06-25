PennDOT and Safety Partners Host Bicycle Rodeo in Franklin

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and several safety partners held a free children’s bicycle rodeo Thursday, June 24, at the Franklin Alliance Church in Venango County.

The rodeo took place in the church’s parking lot on Otter Street and was open to children between the ages of 5 and 12. The goal of the rodeo was to increase the children’s interest in bicycling, educate them on proper safety requirements, and instill safe biking habits.

The event included a bike and helmet safety inspection, and a variety of bike riding skill tests. Franklin Alliance Church provided a free hot dog dinner.

Nine-year-old Aleeah Firster of Cooperstown was awarded a new bicycle courtesy of the Franklin Alliance Church. Firster was chosen through a random drawing and joined church representatives after the event to pick out an appropriately sized bicycle.

In the 5 to 8 age group, participants included 4-year-old Olivia Gramley of Franklin and 4-year-old Emma Firster of Cooperstown. Among the 9 to 12-year-olds, participants included 9-year-old Gabriel Gramley of Franklin, 6-year-old Zackary Crum and 7-year-old Dominick Crum of Franklin, and Aleeah Firster.

The free event was made possible through additional support from the Venango County Sheriff's Department, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Franklin, Keystone SMILES/AmeriCorps/Clarion-Venango Safe Kids, and Rep. R. Lee James.

A second free children’s bike rodeo will be held in the parking lot between the PennDOT District 1 office and the Venango County multimodal transit facility in Oil City on Saturday, July 24. More details will be released at a later date.

For more information on bicycle safety, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

