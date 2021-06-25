​U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) Among State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in Chester County

06/25/2021

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) is among several state highways in Chester County restricted for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Sunday, June 27, though Wednesday, June 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) between the Route 796 Interchange and the Glenn Willow Road Overpass in Penn and London Grove townships for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, June 27, through Wednesday, June 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Pottstown Pike/North High Street between Goshen Road and Boot Road in West Whiteland and West Goshen townships for milling and paving operations;

Monday, June 28, through Wednesday, June 30, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Pike Springs Road) at the Coldstream Road intersection in East Pikeland Township for milling and paving operations; and

Wednesday, June 30, through Friday, July 2, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Zook Road in West Fallowfield and West Sadsbury townships and Atglen Borough, Chester County for milling operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

