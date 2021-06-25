Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-515 Maintenance, Nightly Lane Closures June 27-July 1 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the shoulder and inside travel lane along north and southbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) will be closed between Twain and Wyoming avenues from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 27 and concluding the morning of July 1 in Clark County. The temporary closures are needed to wash and paint the median barrier railing. MMC Inc. is the general contractor.

Meanwhile, motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

