75th Alice in Dairyland Finals to Take Place in Dane County

Release Date: June 25, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has selected Dane County to host the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals, which will take place May 19-21, 2022 culminating at the Monona Terrace in Madison.

According to the University of Wisconsin – Division of Extension, more than 2,500 farms own and manage over 506,000 acres, or about 66 percent, of the county's total land. The county's diverse agriculture industry also provides more than 14,100 jobs and $3.1 billion in economic activity. With a strong movement towards purchasing local foods, $4 million of Dane County's agricultural products are sold directly to consumers. The county's main agricultural commodities include dairy cows, corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, and winter wheat.

“Alice in Dairyland is one of the most recognizable figures in Wisconsin agriculture. The impact of Alice's work to educate audiences across the state about our vibrant, diverse agriculture industry cannot be overstated," said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “DATCP is proud to serve as the home of this long-standing, proud Wisconsin tradition. We look forward to an exciting year ahead as Dane County prepares to host the landmark 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals."

In keeping with previous years, 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes will attend numerous events in the host county throughout the coming year to promote its agricultural industry and the events leading up to the selection of the 75th Alice in Dairyland. Nunes also served as the 73rd Alice, making her the first Alice in the program's history to serve two consecutive terms.

“For the past 75 years, both the Alice program and Dane County's agriculture industry have evolved to embrace changes in consumer needs and preferences. Since Alice works to bridge the gap between consumers and producers, it is a natural connection to showcase the program's efforts in Dane County for this anniversary year," said Jill Makovec, Chair of the Dane County Host Committee.

As part of a series of events leading up to the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2022, Dane County will be hosting a “Dinner in Dane" farm-to-table event at the J. Henry & Sons family farm in Dane on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. to recognize Dane County as the host committee and celebrate Dane County's rich agricultural heritage. The event will feature a dinner with locally-sourced products prepared by Chef David Heide of Liliana's Restaurant and Little John's. A limited number of tickets are available to for purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-in-dane-a-farm-to-table-experience-tickets-158731585445.

Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be made available on January 5, 2022 on DATCP's website. The Alice in Dairyland interview process includes press conferences, agribusiness tours, interviews with local media, and speeches over the course of several months, culminating in the three-day finals event. Some portions of the finals are open to the public, including the final selection ceremony. After being selected at the conclusion of the finals, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, and Midwest Jewelers Association. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

