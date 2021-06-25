Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,308 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Offers Statement on Passing of Former Congressman Sonny Callahan

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday offered the following statement following the passing of former Congressman Sonny Callahan:

“It is with genuine sadness that I share the passing of longtime Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan of Mobile.

“Congressman Callahan passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities.

“Our state and nation have lost a giant of a man. My thoughts and prayers are extended to Sonny’s family, friends and longtime staffers. As such, I am directing the flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex and the flags in AL-1 immediately be lowered until the day of his interment.”

 ###

You just read:

Governor Ivey Offers Statement on Passing of Former Congressman Sonny Callahan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.