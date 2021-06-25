Governor Ivey Offers Statement on Passing of Former Congressman Sonny Callahan

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday offered the following statement following the passing of former Congressman Sonny Callahan:

“It is with genuine sadness that I share the passing of longtime Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan of Mobile.

“Congressman Callahan passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities.

“Our state and nation have lost a giant of a man. My thoughts and prayers are extended to Sonny’s family, friends and longtime staffers. As such, I am directing the flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex and the flags in AL-1 immediately be lowered until the day of his interment.”

