Governor proclaims Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day

Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed June 24 as Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day.
Gov. Burgum presented the proclamation to Anna Heinen, Alice Schafer, Melissa Hamilton, Charlene Smith, and Melissa Klimpel, who are all paralegals from the Western Dakota Association of Legal Assistants.
Schafer is the WDALA’s current president and Hamilton is National Association of Legal Assistants current president.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.