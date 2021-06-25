Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor proclaims Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day

Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed June 24 as Legal Assistant/Paralegal Day.

Gov. Burgum presented the proclamation to Anna Heinen, Alice Schafer, Melissa Hamilton, Charlene Smith, and Melissa Klimpel, who are all paralegals from the Western Dakota Association of Legal Assistants.

Schafer is the WDALA’s current president and Hamilton is National Association of Legal Assistants current president.

Download the governor's proclamation.

