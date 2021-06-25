» News » 2021 » Historic Preservation Council to consider nominati...

Historic Preservation Council to consider nominations for National Register July 9

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 25, 2021 – The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places during its meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. This meeting will be limited to remote participation as outlined below.

The following nominations will be considered at the July 9 meeting:

Father Dickson Cemetery, 845 S. Sappington Road, Crestwood, St. Louis County Orchard Acres, 2113 W. Main St., Jefferson City, Cole County Simonsen School, 501 E. Miller St., Jefferson City, Cole County Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th St., Joplin, Jasper County Lutheran Hospital & School of Nursing, 3535 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis [Independent City] Mueller, Phillip, Residence, 5372 St. Charles St., Cottleville, St. Charles County Mason Building, 1110 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Jackson County Rector House, 2008 E. 12th St., Kansas City, Jackson County Firestone Tire and Rubber Company Service Station, 1112 E. Linwood, Kansas City, Jackson County Sandford B. Ladd School (Historic Resources of the Kansas City Missouri School District, Pre-1970 MPDF), 3640 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, Jackson County

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens with an interest in historic preservation. The council is appointed by the governor and works with the Department of Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri. The council meets periodically to review Missouri property nominations to the National Register, the nation's honor roll of historic properties. Approved nominations are forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., for final approval.

More information, including completed applications for each of the nominations, is included on the meeting agenda and nominations list posted online here: mostateparks.com/page/86691/draft-nominations-list

