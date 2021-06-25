Ninacloak Collection Of Short Sleeve T-Shirts Is Slated To Be Unveiled Shortly

The short sleeve t-shirts at the company’s site have already set most buyers talking all over the globe.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the latest in women’s short sleeve t-shirts, Ninacloak has kept innovative cuts and solid colours in its new collection this time. The latest colour trends this season constitute brick reds, hot pinks, yellows, mint and olive green, and cobalt blue, which the company has effectively used in women’s short sleeve t-shirts. Alongside the neutral and pastel shades, Ninacloak’ printed short sleeve t-shirts will also be available, as per company officials.

As an online store, Ninacloak have always maintained its legacy of providing only high-quality clothing, within nominal rates. This time too, the short sleeve t-shirts are priced keeping in mind the pocket pinch of common customers. “As most buyers have often stated clearly why they love our women’s clothes online, we decided to work a little more and keep offering them choices aplenty. Few short sleeve t-shirts are round necked, some are in V-neck patterns and others come in long sleeves or in short daily wear patterns. The sleeveless ones can also be availed,” said a senior member of the marketing team at Ninacloak.

In order to keep the designs attractive, the company has also resorted to Japanese and Korean fashion styles. “If customers see carefully, few short sleeve t-shirts have merged prints or a light shaded neutral colour has been juxtaposed with a vibrant shade, which looks amazing when worn. Few even impart a colour that’s close to nature, so we usually suggest buyers to slip into those when they’re probably heading for office or have vital business meetings to attend to,” added the marketing official.

The CEO of the company said, “While buying these short sleeve t-shirts, customers might chance upon special deals and that’s applicable on select women's casual dresses only. We keep coming up with new ideas and this time too, customers won’t be disappointed. So we expect everyone to keep a close eye on the collection, lest they miss out on something exciting. Basically, we don’t believe in following fashion fads blindly. In adhering to the fashion trends only, we somehow believe we won’t keep a track of what our valued loyalists look for.”

