Electrophysiology Devices Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 10.72 Bn by 2027

According to Precedence Research, the global electrophysiology devices market size is expected to surpass around US$ 10.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at US$ 5.54 billion in 2019. The Electrophysiology (EP) study aids in the assessment of electrical impulses of the heart as well as to evaluate abnormal heartbeats. In addition, the prominent advancement in the electrophysiology technologies has improved the ability to focus the areas of the heart perpetuating that causes to atrial fibrillation (AF). The increasing development has enhanced the treatment and diagnosis of other cardiac arrhythmias too that include atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), atrial flutter, and others.



Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1100

Growth Factors

As the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia is constantly increasing on the global level, electrophysiology devices accounted for substantial recognition in the forthcoming years. Distinctive modalities of electrophysiology devices that include cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR), cardiac computerized tomography (CT), echocardiography, fluoroscopy, and electro-anatomic mapping; support healthcare professionals to prodigiously analyze the principal mechanisms of multiple cases of arrhythmia.

In addition, worldwide penetration of electrophysiology devices is likely to encounter a tectonic upshift by the year 2027 because of remarkable technological disruption in the healthcare industry. The strategic expansion plans of market participants remains aligned toward matured markets that are already consolidated by the significant presence of large companies. While matured markets will continue to provide substantial revenue-generating opportunities for aspiring brands in the global electrophysiology devices market, evolving markets are likely to promise alluring opportunities for these brands to increase their sales revenues.

Report Highlights

North America dominated the global market in the year 2019 owing to technological advancements in the healthcare industry along with favorable government support

The Asia Pacific exhibits the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to significant presence of untapped opportunities in reference to unmet medical requirements along with rapid growth in the incidence rates of target diseases

Atrial fibrillation leads the indication segment in the global electrophysiology devices market for the year 2019.

Diagnostic devices application segment accounted for the largest value share in 2019 attributed to significant application of cardiac monitors as a standard monitoring and diagnostic tool for arrhythmias

The electrophysiology treatment devices segment offers lucrative growth opportunity in the coming years. Pacemakers emerged as the largest sub-segment in the year 2019.

Based on end-use, hospitals led the global market in 2019 owing to rising Adoption of technologically advanced cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiological procedure devices

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1100

Regional Snapshots

In 2019, North America led the global electrophysiology devices market owing to unhealthy lifestyle oriented such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption leads to increased rate of cardiac arrest cases, Heart Failure (HF), and cardiac arrhythmia. Presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and favorable policies for reimbursement propels the growth of electrophysiology devices in the region.

On the other side, the electrophysiology market in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Japan, China, and India expected to register high growth in the forthcoming years. India and China are the most lucrative regions compared to other Asian countries because of rapidly changing eating habits and lifestyles, increasing stress, fast adoption of western culture, and habitual drinking and smoking in these countries have resulted in the increasing health-related problems that include heart disease, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Factors such as increasing geriatric population, large population, rising healthcare spending, growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising emphasis of prominent players on emerging markets, increasing demand for advanced technologies, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, and less stringent regulations related to consumption of alcohol and other disease triggering products fuel the demand for electrophysiology devices in this region.

Related Reports

Endoscopy Devices Market - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027

- Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027 Endoscopes Market - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027

- Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027 Prosthetics and Orthotics Market - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027



Key Players & Strategies

The global electrophysiology devices market is highly competitive with increased focus of market players on new product development along with extensive investment on Research & Development (R&D) as a part of sustainability strategy. These industry participants also follow inorganic growth strategies to establish a strong footprint in the market coupled with extended range of product portfolio, thereby enhancing their brand recognition. For instance, in July 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Cryterion Medical, Inc., a privately held firm focused developing treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF) using its single-shot cryoablation platform. The acquisition helped the company to have a diverse product portfolio for electrophysiology devices.

Similarly, in November 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired BTG plc, a UK based company that involved in the commercialization and development of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) products for vascular diseases and cancer.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Medtronic Plc, Abbot Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & CO. KG, Biosense Webster, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microport Scientific Corporation, Siemens AG, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Market Segmentation

By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Supraventricular Tachycardia

Bradycardia

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Others

By Application

Diagnostic Devices



Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters Holter Monitoring Devices EP Mapping & Imaging Systems Electrocardiograph (ECG) Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Others

Treatment Devices



Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) CRT-D CRT-P Catheters Pacemakers Others





By End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others



By Regional Outlook

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1100

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R