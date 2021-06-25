Matthew Keezer Talks about Puerto Vallarta – Mexico’s Most Enchanting Beach Destination
Puerto Vallarta has all the charm and excitement that you would expect to find in the land south of the border. However, there is also the attraction of some of the world's finest beaches and all the water activities that are available for fun-in-the sun such as, swimming, boating, fishing, scuba diving, snorkelling and boating.
Noted travel expert Matthew Keezer recommends Puerto Vallarta for those who are looking for a beach-lover’s paradise that is absolutely beautiful as well as reasonably priced. There are a number of fun and exciting activities for those who only wish to spend a weekend or indulge in an extended vacation. For example, you might decide on taking a leisurely stroll while observing the myriad of unusual statues or intricate and sculptures located throughout the area.
Or, you jump in a taxi or take the bus to the scenic boardwalk (Malecón), which runs parallel to the Banderas Bay. You will also find a number of fascinating art galleries during your tour, as well. You might also want to visit the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is one of the iconic landmarks of this picturesque city. There are also a number of excellent tours that you can sign up for, should you be planning to spend a few days in town.
However, the biggest attractions for this sunny tourist hot spot are the beaches and their related activities. Matthew Keezer notes that two of the highest-rated beaches are Yelapa and Las Gemelas. About 45 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta, Yelapa can only be accessed by boa, while Las Gemelas is a “hidden” beach famous for it clear, turquoise-colored water. These beaches are perfect for swimming or just relaxing under the sun when you want to get away from it all. And, as you would expect, Puerto Vallarta is the perfect place to enjoy every beach-related activity that you can think of!
Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta
Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you’re in Puerto Vallarta:
∙Visit the Malecón boardwalk – This iconic location features sculptures that have been created by world-renowned artists.
Here, you’ll also find a good selection of; art galleries, restaurants and plenty of photo opportunities, as well.
∙Marina Vallarta – Located in the very heart of Puerto Vallarta, the Marina Vallarta is the place to go when you wish to enjoy
finding shopping bargains, relaxing at a bar or eating out with a friend or loved one.
∙Cuale River Island – a short walk from downtown, the Cuale River Island runs throughout the city and provides an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city. Here, you’ll see children at play as you actually feel time slowing down to a leisurely pace.
You can take a walk through the picturesque streets and purchase authentic crafts that are sold in quaint little shops.
Of course, Matthew Keezer would also like to remind visitors to the Azores that they should follow any COVID restrictions, which
are currently in place, by looking up current restriction websites.
Isn’t it about time that you consider leaving the same location that you’ve been stuck in over the past months? Well, if you’re bored with the same old scenery day-in and day-out, start planning your next amazing vacation in Puerto Vallarta! It’s the best way to liven up a dull day and it will provide the advantage of selecting the best attractions that you may want to visit. Matthew Keezer also wants to remind you that now is the time to start planning, since you’ll want to avoid the future rush to this hugely popular destination.
