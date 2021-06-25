Jenny Willscheid of Justjennny.co Coaching Announces “Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence & Career Success” Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working on personal development is essential to succeed in today’s day and age. With high-level competition present in almost every industry, having an edge is necessary to excel in one’s career. This is where coaching and personal development mentorship play an important role. Justjenny.co Coaching is one such brand that offers the “Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence & Career Success” program to help people achieve and unlock their true potential.



Entrepreneur, Coach & Mentor, NPL Practitioner, and founder of Justjenny.co Coaching; Jenny Willscheid is a passionate individual who aspires to empower women in leadership and management roles to create more impact and balance their careers. The Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence and Success is her signature program that is designed to help women show up as themselves not just in their private lives but also at work, be amazing leaders, and be more successful than they ever thought was possible with less stress!

The Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence & Career Success Program

The Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence & Career Success is a personalized 12 week 1:1 coaching and mentoring program. This program is designed for ambitious women who work in corporate leadership, management, or expert roles and who are very successful on the outside but are constantly doubting themselves and their abilities despite any success. The program helps members get clear on what they want and determine their whys, values, passion, and purpose.

Uncovering and transforming limiting beliefs is necessary to ensure lasting transformation in all areas of people’s life. The Impact & Balance program helps women feel free and empowered to achieve their goals while creating self-care routines, rituals, and habits that support them through their transformation and keep them balanced. After the first 12 weeks, clients will have covered all the basics and will create a phenomenal foundation for their success and for dealing with anything that life throws their way.

According to Jenny Willscheid of Justjenny.co Coaching, imposter syndrome can hinder women's career success and also lead to burnout. That is why she helps her clients overcome mindset blocks and self-limiting beliefs as well as creating self-care routines and setting healthy boundaries.

Benefits of the Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence & Career Success Program are -

Master your mindset and transform self-limiting beliefs

Create more impact and stop playing small

Find more success and balance in your career

Gain clarity on who you are and where you want to go, your values and passions

Love what you do and be as successful as you want to be

Confidently deal with worry and fear

Say goodbye to feeling overwhelmed and stressed (and the tears and other acting-out behaviors that come with it)

Put an immediate halt to career burnout

Enjoy your journey as a leader



Conclusion

The Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence & Career Success Program is everything that women need in order to be successful, authentic, and balanced in their corporate career and personal life. According to a client “Jenny has valuable experience and is very good at understanding people's potential. While working together, she supported my growth and helped me achieve the managerial level I had set for myself giving me constructive feedback and advice and pushing me to always be the best version of myself. What I liked the most is her positive and professional attitude on a daily basis."

Through Justjenny.co Coaching’s signature 3 Pillar Success for ultimate transformation, clients get to work on self-care and energy, mindset, and experience mentoring from the best in the industry. The Impact & Balance - 12 Weeks to Confidence & Career Success Program is a value-packed 12-week journey for people who want to become a confident and empowered version of themselves.

Media Details: Contact: Jenny Willscheid Company: Justjenny.co Coaching Email: hello@jennywillscheid.com