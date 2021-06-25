Laptop Tables Market Size Worth $ 10.3 Billion by 2028 at 7.4% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Laptop Tables Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material Type (Wood, Acrylic, Aluminum), By Product Type (Fixed, Adjustable), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Region (North Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2028

The global laptop tables market size is slated to reach nearly USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% over the review period (2021 to 2028).

Market Scope and Drivers:

Laptop tables are constructed of wood, steel, metal, and plastic, among other materials. Growing urbanization, increasing purchasing power of middle- and upper-middle-class consumers, and an increase in demand for technologically advanced goods, especially in developing countries, are some of the major drivers of the market's development. Nowadays, a growing number of customers prefer cross-functional devices that incorporate multiple features and capabilities into a single unit. This has facilitated the creation of devices with multiple functions. Laptops cover a wide range of application fields, from industry to education to entertainment. Additionally, high initial investments, the availability of cost-effective devices as a result of mass manufacturing, and a wide range of applications are expected to boost the market.

In recent years, the global laptop table market has grown at a rapid pace. There was an increase in demand for laptop tables during the pandemic, owing to the global acceptance of the work-from-home culture. This created an opportunity for furniture manufacturers worldwide to give customers creative and multi-functional laptop tables. Additionally, a high degree of digital convergence and ongoing product innovation initiatives by key manufacturers are expected to contribute to the device's meteoric rise in sales over the forecast era. The combination of booming e-commerce and rising demand for gaming consoles is expected to play a significant role in bolstering demand for the device in the coming years.

Additionally, the COVID-19 epidemic has compelled people to remain indoors, and the work-from-home culture has spread globally. This has resulted in a rise in demand for ergonomic furniture, which has resulted in an increase in laptop table sales. During the lockdown, many online furniture retailers saw an exponential increase in laptop table sales. Additionally, working from home is here to stay for the near future, which benefits the growth of the laptop tables market.

Market Restraints:

However, during the forecast period, the proliferation of smartphones is expected to eat into laptop sales. Smartphones have a number of advantages over laptops, including affordability, portability, long battery life, expanded storage, and advanced features such as a camera, GPS, mobile payments, music, location-based ads, and internet access. This encourages customers to opt for smartphones, thus reducing demand for laptop tables.

Key Players:

Some of the Most Renowned Manufacturers of Laptop Tables in the worldwide Market are:

Amazon, Inc. (AmazonBasics) (US,

Rain Design Inc. (US)

Roost (US)

Griffin Technology, LLC. (US

Ergotron, Inc. (US)

Kantek Inc. (US)

PWR+ (US)

Portronics (India)

Kurtzy (India)

HUANUO (China)

Market Segmentation

By Material Type, the market has been segmented into wood, Acrylic, Aluminum, and Others. During the forecast era, the wood segment is expected to rise at the fastest pace. In terms of aesthetics, laptop tables made of wood, whether bamboo, pine, oak, or even composite material, usually outperform their metal counterparts. The aesthetic appeal of wooden materials used in laptop tables is the primary factor driving market development. Wooden structures seamlessly combine aesthetics and strength, thermal insulation and environmental benefits, resulting in spaces that look, sound, and work optimally.

The market is segmented by Product Type into Fixed and Adjustable. During the forecast period, the adjustable segment is expected to rise at the fastest pace. The adjustable laptop tables' numerous comfort features are expected to boost demand for this category. The movement toward ergonomic laptop tables has increased, resulting in an increase in demand for adjustable laptop tables. Adjustable laptop tables provide a range of height and angle choices, ensuring that users are properly aligned.

The market is segmented by Distribution Channel into store-based and non-store-based. The bulk of laptop tables are sold through brick-and-mortar stores. In 2020, supermarkets & hypermarkets dominated the industry. With the growth of numerous online home furnishing websites, such as Pepperfry.com, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.com, the online shopping trend, and therefore the non-store-based market, has accelerated. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has aided significantly in the popularization of online distribution channels for the selling of laptop tables.

Regional Overview

North America accounted for a sizable portion of the global laptop table market in 2019, owing to the presence of several key laptop table manufacturers in the US. The United States dominated the laptop table market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. Numerous furniture manufacturers have benefited from the growing movement toward ergonomic furniture. North America and Europe are developed markets, with the majority of product segments saturated or near saturation. Lack of innovative technical advances in existing items, as well as longer replacement cycles, are some of the major factors impeding laptop and, consequently, laptop desk sales in the regions.

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market for producers of laptop tables. Economic development, an increasing working population, urbanization, and disposable income, as well as the emergence of numerous main players in the region, all contribute to the market's growth. Government policies aimed at lowering import duties on spare parts are expected to have a beneficial effect on this region's economy. Additionally, due to rising government initiatives such as Make in India, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to rise at a positive pace during the forecast period, owing to the region's growing disposable income. Government policies that promote a digital economy and improve internet connectivity are expected to boost regional business growth.

