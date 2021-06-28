PRO BASKETBALL PLAYER SUES SALON FOR PERMANENTLY REMOVING SKIN

Rawle Alkins after visiting salon for eyebrow waxing

Player Rawle Alkins has sued Pretty Little Nails and Spa LLC of Phoenix Arizona for removing skin above his eyebrows.

PHOENIX, ARIZON, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January of this year, former Arizona University basketball player and NBA player Rawle Alkins visited the Pretty Little Nails and Spa LLC in Phoenix Arizona for a routine eyebrow waxing. Alkins had been waxed before and was aware of the usual sensations associated with an eyebrow wax. On this occasion, he felt a burning sensation that wasn’t normal, and 90 minutes later he felt burning and blistering of the skin above each eyebrow. The skin about both eyebrows was burned or missing. He returned to the salon to show them his injury, but they did nothing. After the scars still did not go away, Alkins made a second trip to the salon, but was told that the scars were ‘normal’. Alkins then brought a lawsuit against the salon for the injury and permanent scarring.

In his complaint, Alkins claims he suffered burns to the skin above each eyebrow as a result of the improper waxing, that the salon failed to use the wax properly, that the salon used the wax at unsafe temperatures, and that the salon left it on too long. Alkins has visited a medical professional who has indicated that the scars above his eyebrows are most likely permanent.

Alkin’s attorney Randall Knutson says that, “This has been a frustrating experience for Rawle, as the salon has refused to take any responsibility for their conduct. Rawled had to take team photos with the scar, and it has affected his marketing and social networking as a professional basketball player. Alkins is represented by Robert Edwards of Phoenix Arizona, and Randall Knutson of the Knutson + Casey Law Firm, of Mankato, Minnesota. Alkins v. Pretty Little Nails and Spa, LLC, Superior Court of Arizona, Maricopa County, Case No. CV2021-007023.