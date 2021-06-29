BCI Named Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 by The Silicon Review!
Baker Revolutionizes Sales Training & Transformation sector using its scientific data-driven process to eliminate guesswork in sales team development.
The payback was so great - and predictable - that it simply made sense to follow our methodology.”MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications announced today that they were nominated and selected to The Silicon Review’s list of the “Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in 2021.” “We attribute our rapid growth to our front-end methodology which uses scientific data to support our client’s hiring, onboarding, training and coaching decisions,” said Walter Rogers, CEO of Baker Communications. He went on to explain that using this scientific data took a lot of the guesswork out of how to rapidly improve sales performance. “That rapid improvement allowed customers to compress the time to top performance and reap the corresponding rewards. The payback was so great - and predictable - that it simply made sense to follow our methodology,” Rogers added
— Walter Rogers
In the last four years, Baker Communications, Inc. has started to get more scientific in its approach to improving sales performance. “Ten years ago, we were focused on how to make training ‘stick.' We started introducing learning reinforcement tools and refresher video libraries to overcome the forgetting curve," Rogers explained. "That helped the sellers a lot, but it was still a one-size-fits-all approach. We needed to make sales performance improvement more scientific and much more individualized," he went on to explain.
“Not everyone is going to have the same selling strengths and weaknesses. Some are strong at prospecting, while others are strong at negotiation or closing. We needed to find those individual strengths and weaknesses if we’re going to help these sellers and teams become world-class players,” Rogers stated.
“After assessing 2 million plus sellers, nearly 90,000 hires, in 31,000 plus companies around the world, we can now predict with a 91% predictive validity rating whether a new hire will be successful. And even better, we can find the skill gaps that can turn an existing average performer into a top performer,” Rogers goes on to say.
Mr. Rogers explained that when the data tells you that a hire is going to be successful, there is a 92% chance that the seller will end up in the top half of your team in a year. He also cautioned that when the data tells you not to hire – and you hire that person – 75% of those individuals will be gone in the first 6 months.
Baker Communications sees this data-driven approach to training and coaching as the “secret sauce” companies have needed for decades. They can hire the right people from the beginning. That shuts off the flow of sellers that weren’t a good fit for the type of sales role a company is trying to fill. Then knowing the team’s skill gaps, they can easily adapt the training to remedy a very specific skill gap
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
