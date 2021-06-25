Bridge Replacement to Start Next Week on Slabtown Road in Locust Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that starting next week a portion of Route 2005 (Slabtown Road) will be closed in Locust Township, Columbia County, for a bridge replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 30, Slabtown Road will be closed between Freewill Road and Hollow Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins the bridge replacement project on the bridge that spans a tributary to Roaring Creek. A detour using Route 42 and Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road) will be in place for the entire length of the project. Work on the project includes removal of the existing structure and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert, new approach work and guiderail upgrades. Construction is expected to be completed in late September, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

